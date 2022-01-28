Real Wireless Research Shows 1/3 Reduction for Private Network Infrastructure Cost Using AccelerComm Solution

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

AccelerComm announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, which shows significant reductions in 5G private network infrastructure costs by utilizing AccelerComm’s 5G physical layer IP solution.

The study focused on AccelerComm’s channel equalization solution and found that it leads to an increase in the average cell spectral efficiency, which in turn brings an improvement in network performance and results in a large potential reduction in the required number of sites (and hence power) required to provide coverage. In the example of a 5G private network implementation in a port, the AccelerComm channel equalization solution improves the spectral efficiency by between 0.5-2b/s/Hz in the operating SINR region of 0-10dB, resulting in up to 33.7% network cost savings.

“Private Networks are being increasingly widely deployed, in particular within vertical markets such as ports, factories, and agriculture,” said Tasos Karousos of Real Wireless.

“Private networks are being used by the mobile industry as test-beds to rapidly deploy, trial, and iterate on new technologies such as 5G and O-RAN. At the centre of this is the drive to make sure that 5G is delivered in a way which maximises ROI,” said Eric Dowek from AccelerComm.

