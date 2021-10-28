New 5G Mitigation Filters Feature 1.1 dB Insertion Loss

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

As cellular network operators are working to introduce and install advanced 5G, LTE and WiMax network equipment a particular design challenge is that high power c-band 5G systems are now operating around Satcom receivers that also carry critical business communications, television, weather, and other essential services.

As a result, next-generation 5G Satcom systems need built-in advanced interference mitigation in their receiver systems using the best RF/microwave waveguide filters to suppress unwanted signals.

Vaunix, a provider of wireless system design and testing components and equipment, announced the release of a new line of red and blue Lab Brick® waveguide filters designed for use as 5G interference mitigation devices in satellite communication (Satcom) systems.

(5) C-band models are available in these popular designated Satcom application frequency bands: 3,780 to 4,200 MHz; 3,820 to 4,200 MHz, 3,900 to 4,200 MHz, 4,000 to 4,200 MHz, and 4,020 to 4,200 MHz. Each model features an impressive insertion loss of just 1.1 dB with excellent rejection and return loss characteristics.

Installing high-performance 5G mitigation filters protects against Satcom receiver front-end overload (or oversaturation) and results in optimal receiver performance.They are available in easily identifiable red or blue colors to match industry standardized band designations and with standard flat or grooved waveguide flanges that address both US (CPR[1]229) and EU (UDR40, PDR40) standards for interconnectivity.

For additional information, visit Vaunix.