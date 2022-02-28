Movandi Collaborates with Qualcomm to Expand 5G mmWave Adoption

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Movandi announced plans to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to expand the adoption of 5G mmWave deployment for indoor and outdoor scenarios

Both companies are proponents of 5G mmWave, and the combination of mmWave small cells powered by Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platforms and Movandi-powered 5G smart repeaters will entail expanded 5G mmWave adoption and an increased flexibility in operator deployments.

This combination of small cells based on Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platforms and Movandi-powered 5G BeamXR smart repeaters is positioned to offer mobile operators cost-effective and fast deployment of mmWave at scale and help unlock the full potential of 5G.

Small cells have been at the heart of the global 5G proliferation and Qualcomm Technologies is front and center with its Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platforms featuring a flexible and open architecture and power efficiency for enterprise-grade.

“This collaboration reflects the next step in both companies’ shared commitment to accelerate 5G mmWave deployments,” said Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile, Compute and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies’ core 5G strategy focuses on delivering the most advanced technology and purpose-built solutions. Our work with Movandi will focus on expanding the adoption of 5G mmWave to improve performance and user experience.”

Movandi's BeamXR smart repeater technology helps to close the gap in 5G mmWave deployments by amplifying coverage in public spaces and inside buildings and by penetrating physical barriers in dense urban environments. BeamXR technology combines a fully integrated RF front-end and system-level design to deliver a complete solution with long-range, low power features and unlimited mesh configurations that address mmWave propagation, blocking, and latency challenges.

Per the company, Movandi BeamXR technology is the industry’s first smart repeater solution engineered to speed up 5G mmWave deployment, extend range and enhance coverage, penetrate physical barriers in indoor, outdoor, and mobile environments, and accelerate large-scale 5G commercialization. Movandi BeamXR powered smart repeaters are available today.

