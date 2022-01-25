Keysight First to Submit 5G Protocol Test Cases to 3GPP

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced that the company was first to submit 5G new radio (NR) protocol test cases to 3GPP, enabling device makers to verify enhanced network slicing and power saving features as specified in Release 16 (Rel-16).

Network slicing is a key 5G NR feature. It enables mobile operators to support specific use cases and service level agreements by activating a dedicated set of network resources. Enhanced network slicing supports interworking between network slices served by an Evolved Packet Core and a 5G Core (5GC) network function. The introduction of power saving techniques enables 5G devices to enter different sleep modes, reducing power consumption.

A growing number of mobile operators are investing in 5G NR in SA mode, which uses 5GC network functions to deliver new services that support a distinct set of connectivity needs of enterprises, government, and consumers. To date, more than six hundred and sixty devices have been announced that support 5G NR in SA mode, accounting for more than half of all 5G devices delivered. The 3GPP submission was made using Keysight's S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset. It uses the company's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, which supports multiple form factors, spans any 3GPP frequency band, and covers both 5G non-standalone and SA modes.

"This is another achievement made by Keysight in the past year to accelerate the verification of devices in 5G NR standalone (SA) mode and speed the adoption of Rel-16," said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight's device validation solutions business. "Access to verified test cases that support advanced 5G features enable chipset and device makers to capture early market opportunities focused on private 5G, industrial IoT, smart city and transportation applications."

