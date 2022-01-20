Industry-First Milestone Supports 5G Use Cases with High Data Upload Requirements

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced that in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., it has demonstrated data throughput speeds in the uplink (UL) of 3.5 gigabit per second (Gbps) using 5G new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC) with mmWave carrier aggregation.

The milestone was attained by combining Keysight's 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and 2D multi-probe anechoic (MPAC) over-the-air (OTA) test chamber with a Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System. Use cases such as streaming live video content, gaming, and data backup to a cloud environment depend on wireless connections that support quick and reliable uploading of high volumes of data.

Keysight's 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, part of the company's 5G network emulation solution portfolio, uses its UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, an integrated and compact signaling test platform with multiformat stack support, rich processing power, and abundant RF resources to emulate a 5G new radio (NR) network.

The demonstration used 5G NR-DC technology in 5G NR standalone (SA) mode. The milestone used one component carrier (CC) in frequency range one (FR1) and four CCs in FR2 (also referred to as mmWave spectrum).

Qualcomm Technologies uses Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to verify 5G NR 3GPP Rel-16 protocol, RF, and radio resource management (RRM) test requirements using SA mode. This enables the modem vendor to capitalize on early commercial introductions of advanced 5G NR features, consequently accelerating the adoption of smart factory, industrial automation, smart city, and autonomous vehicle applications.

