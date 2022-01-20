Embedded Computing Design

Industry-First Milestone Supports 5G Use Cases with High Data Upload Requirements

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 20, 2022

News

Industry-First Milestone Supports 5G Use Cases with High Data Upload Requirements

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced that in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., it has demonstrated data throughput speeds in the uplink (UL) of 3.5 gigabit per second (Gbps) using 5G new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC) with mmWave carrier aggregation.

The milestone was attained by combining Keysight's 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and 2D multi-probe anechoic (MPAC) over-the-air (OTA) test chamber with a Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System. Use cases such as streaming live video content, gaming, and data backup to a cloud environment depend on wireless connections that support quick and reliable uploading of high volumes of data.

Keysight's 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, part of the company's 5G network emulation solution portfolio, uses its UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, an integrated and compact signaling test platform with multiformat stack support, rich processing power, and abundant RF resources to emulate a 5G new radio (NR) network.

The demonstration used 5G NR-DC technology in 5G NR standalone (SA) mode. The milestone used one component carrier (CC) in frequency range one (FR1) and four CCs in FR2 (also referred to as mmWave spectrum).

Qualcomm Technologies uses Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to verify 5G NR 3GPP Rel-16 protocol, RF, and radio resource management (RRM) test requirements using SA mode. This enables the modem vendor to capitalize on early commercial introductions of advanced 5G NR features, consequently accelerating the adoption of smart factory, industrial automation, smart city, and autonomous vehicle applications.

For more information, visit Keysight.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403-1738
Website

Qualcomm

5775 Morehouse Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
Email
(858) 587-1121

More from Taryn

Categories
Networking & 5G - 5G
AI & Machine Learning
Stochastic Computing Architecture for Efficient Use of TinyML

January 11, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Kerlink & CITiLIGHT Expand Collaboration to Offer LoRaWAN® Smart Street-Lighting Systems Globally

January 20, 2022

MORE
IoT
ioXt Alliance Closes Record Year of Membership Growth and Certifications

January 20, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Courtesy of The Linux Foundation
Baumer, Infineon, Qualcomm Innovation Center, Percepio, and Silicon Labs Select Zephyr RTOS for their Next Generation of Products and Solutions

January 17, 2022

MORE