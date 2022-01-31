Digi’s Enterprise Router Adds 5G Connectivity

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Aimed at smart enterprise applications like smart buildings and smart cities, Digi’s EX50 5G Enterprise Router is a 5G go-to product for primary backup, fixed wireless access. It could be used in a company headquarters to provide connectivity for backup or to connect multiple branches.

In addition, it could also be used as a “premium” for high-end work-from-home (or work-from-anywhere) applications, such as managing an IT network or even light industrial environments. Because it’s out of band from a traditional home network, there is no fear of interference.

The EX50 5G Enterprise Router can connect 4G/5G networks, potentially replacing WiFi and providing better connectivity in places where there could be a lot of metal present. It contains two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, dual SIM slots, and external antennas for cellular. An available serial port with Cisco straight-through pinout enables secure out-of-band management of other onsite equipment.

It also has Wi-Fi 6 built in to connect workers and machines to the cellular network. It could even connect the latest AR/VR goggles used for training purposes.

As part of Digi’s enterprise solutions, the router comes bundled with software, including Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL OS), Digi TrustFence security framework, and the Digi Remote Manager configuration and management platform. These tools provide security, reliability, and system-wide management of an entire infrastructure.

The Digi EX50 supports an extended operating temperature range, so operation in factories should not be an issue. To simplify installation, Digi EX50 can be directly powered by an active PoE+ switch or a DC IN barrel connector as the primary or backup power source for redundancy.

