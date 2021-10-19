Dell Technologies Telecom Software and Solutions Speed 5G and Open RAN Innovation

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Dell Technologies introduced new telecom software, solutions, and services to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create new revenue opportunities at the edge.

To support the massive growth of data expected from 5G applications and services, CSPs are moving compute infrastructure to the edge and looking to integrate a broad ecosystem of software vendors to capture new revenue opportunities. New technologies like Open RAN (ORAN) are giving CSPs a broader set of options for deploying network infrastructure to support future growth. However, this trend is leading to a large, geographically distributed, open compute deployment that can be difficult to deploy and manage.

New Dell Technologies software modernizes network deployment and management

Dell Technologies' Bare Metal Orchestrator telecom software offers the breadth and scale to automate the deployment and management of hundreds of thousands of servers across geographic locations to support ORAN and 5G deployments. The company's first software to come from its Project Metalweaver initiative, Bare Metal Orchestrator gives CSPs the tools to discover and inventory servers, bring them online, and deploy software, regardless of where they reside in the network. With declarative automation, Bare Metal Orchestrator tells the targeted server what to do so that tasks and workflows – such as deploying software stacks and workloads – can be completed quickly and efficiently without human intervention. The software combines open standards technology with Dell Technologies intellectual property.

With Bare Metal Orchestrator, CSPs can eliminate long periods of configuration and provisioning to bring network hardware into a workload-ready state. This reduces the time it takes for an open network to deliver differentiated, profitable services at scale. Over time, the software can reduce operational costs by orchestrating server lifecycle management and minimizing errors and reliance on IT expertise. ACG Research estimates up to 57% OpEx savings for CSPs deploying Bare Metal Orchestrator in their networks.

New telecom solutions simplify network deployments

Dell Technologies continues to expand its open partner ecosystem by introducing new telecom solutions, reference architectures, and services to accelerate ORAN and edge deployments while providing CSPs more network support: