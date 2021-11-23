CommAgility Debuts 5G Small Cell Standalone Reference Platform

The SC-RF2-5Gn78 combines the company's SmallCellPHY-5G and SmallCellSTACK-5G software along with its baseband and RF hardware based on NXP's Layerscape® and Layerscape Access SoCs.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. announced that its CommAgility brand has introduced an indoor 5G Small Cell standalone gNodeB reference platform. This solution is pre-integrated and tested to reduce risk and effort.

CommAgility software is currently deployed in a variety of 5G technology development projects, including 5G mmWave repeaters, 5G base stations and small cells, U.S. Department of Defense 5G research projects, and private network deployment. The platform provides a 5G gNodeB basestation, which can be used as a complete small cell solution.

The SC-RF2-5Gn78 includes two flexible 40MHz bandwidth RF channels, supporting 2x2 MIMO downlink operation. The platform combines 16 Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores with NXP VSPA DSP cores, security, and wireless accelerators. Future upgrades will support greater bandwidths and more channels, giving higher throughput.

As a collaboration partner with NXP for its Layerscape Access processors, CommAgility can provide class-leading services and excellent support to others developing and deploying 5G products using the NXP platform. CommAgility can also customize its 5G software to the specific needs of each project.

The CommAgility software portfolio for 5G NR development includes pre-ported and validated PHY and Stack software, a 5G core, and Physical Layer reference chains. This simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks, with the software's architecture making integration easier with hardware accelerators and libraries. Versions are available for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers. CommAgility also offers the 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated reference design.

