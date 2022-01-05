5G mmWave Phased Array Antenna Modules from Movandi and Doosan

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Movandi

Companies Announce Design and Manufacturing Partnership to Deliver 5G Phased Array Antenna Solutions to Meet Growing Global Demand for 5G mmWave Connectivity

Doosan Will Showcase Movandi-powered 5G Smart Repeater Technology at CES 2022 in Booth #5318

Together, Movandi and Doosan are delivering BeamXR-powered platforms including O-RAN RU radio units, small cells, and mobile devices to global providers of 5G mmWave network repeater equipment including FRTek (Fiber Radio Technologies).

“We’re honored that BeamXR technology is taking center stage at multiple venues at CES 2022 including Doosan’s exhibit hall booth,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and founder of Movandi. “Movandi’s manufacturing partnership with Doosan will accelerate our market momentum in rolling out BeamXR smart repeater technology to key 5G ecosystem players around the world who share our commitment to realizing the 5G vision with rapid, cost-effective mmWave deployments.”

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) recently recognized Movandi as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the embedded technologies category for its BeamXR 5G smart repeater technology.

Movandi recently announced new, upgraded features and capabilities for BeamXR-powered smart repeaters including expanded mmWave spectrum up to 60 GHz, sub-6 GHz RF modules, new mesh indoor and outdoor software with cloud intelligence, and outdoor solar-powered smart repeater support to reduce 5G deployment costs.

