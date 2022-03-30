Rediscover the UK Embedded Landscape on 12th May 2022 at the Newest and Most Relevant Embedded Engineering Conference & Exhibition

Story

The UK embedded industry is a niche, yet well-defined landscape of professionals who thrive on coming together and exploring new ideas and technological advances to keep innovation high on the UK agenda.

UKEmbedded is aimed at the entire embedded marketplace. This event will present an open and diverse profile of both speakers and exhibitors. Confirmed speakers already include QA Systems, LDRA, embeddedpro, u-blox, Infineon, ST, Renesas, Anglia, DCA Design, DSL, Bermondsey Electronics and Ferrous Systems with more being added daily. The exhibitor list is also growing rapidly, plus a healthy pipeline of others coming on board.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, smaller events with controlled numbers and a local focus will now have an even more important role to play as we move forwards into 2022 and look to get conferences and exhibitions back on track.

"This is a fantastic addition to our smaller, user-group events which Hitex has become well-known for hosting", said Mike Beach, MD at Hitex (UK) Ltd. "There are a few large "expo" style events and many smaller one-day technical conferences. The gap between these micro-events and the larger-sized events is wide and has created an opportunity to plug a gap, which I believe we will achieve with this event."

Additionally, we are hosting training to run alongside the exhibition and conference, which will give delegates a truly fluid, yet immersive day.

The day will be suitable for active engineers at all levels of experience. This will include junior engineers in their first roles, senior engineers exploring new boundaries, project managers, developers and designers. The conference and exhibition are free to attend, with a nominal charge being made to secure one of the limited places on the training workshops.

To find out more about taking part or attending, please visit www.ukembedded.co.uk or contact Tanya Jane directly on [email protected] or 024 7669 2066.