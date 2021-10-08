embedded world goes to China

Working with its partner WEKA FACHMEDIEN GmbH and Informa Markets Creativity in Shenzhen, NürnbergMesse is expanding its range of services with the leading exhibition for embedded systems, embedded world: embedded world China will launch in Shanghai from 15 to 17 June 2022. NürnbergMesse is rigorously pursuing its growth in other countries with this new exhibition and conference for embedded system technologies. Dr Roland Fleck, CEO NürnbergMesse Group, is very pleased about this new exhibition: "This represents a further step forward for us in our key market, China. After re-starting our exhibitions in Germany this autumn, we are continuing with the approach that has proven successful so far: developing our product families further and making targeted investments in other countries." For his fellow CEO Peter Ottmann, the positioning of embedded world in Shanghai is an important signal: "embedded world is the leading exhibition for embedded systems and a genuine strategy for success that is 'made in Nuremberg'. For the future, this new event in China will put us even closer to our key markets and customers in Asia, while bolstering our brand presence there."

Like the leading exhibition in Nuremberg, which was established 20 years ago, the new event in China is also intended to draw attention to embedded technology innovations. The programme being implemented by the joint organizers, Informa Markets Creativity and the subsidiary firm NürnbergMesse China, will mainly address the many companies in China's technology centres of Shanghai and Shenzhen. Professor Axel Sikora, Chair of the embedded world Conference and the embedded world Advisory Board, also supports the event in Shanghai: "The Chinese metropolitan regions of Shanghai and Shenzhen now constitute a leading market for embedded systems. At the same time, a lot of innovations are also coming out of China. That is why we want to further improve our interaction on the details of innovative developments and products there."

In today's world, embedded systems surround us in every aspect of our daily lives: They measure our sporting performance in smart watches and fitness trackers, they control our home systems in Smart Homes, and Industrie 4.0 would be unthinkable without them. Following on from embedded world 2021 DIGITAL, the world's leading exhibition will return to the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg in March 2022. Then, just a few months later, the new embedded world China will launch in Shanghai.

More than 300 participating companies expected

"The new exhibition will take place in an exhibition area of about 16,000 square metres in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre (SWEECC)," says Darren Guo, Managing Director, NürnbergMesse China. Even at the very first event, the organizers are expecting more than 300 companies representing the areas of components, modules, application systems, embedded image processing systems and communications, in addition to more than 10,000 trade visitors. The first edition in 2022 will focus on intelligent and secure design and solutions for the automobile and IoT industry. With the international networks and professional expertise of the NürnbergMesse Group and WEKA FACHMEDIEN GmbH, the new embedded world should develop into a high-end industrial technology forum for the whole of China: "Via the new embedded world China, we will not only be offering the many Chinese exhibitors a new platform in their home country, but will also be opening up opportunities for the international exhibitors to access this highly promising market," comments Benedikt Weyerer, Executive Director embedded world, NürnbergMesse.

About the NürnbergMesse Group

NürnbergMesse Group is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world. It comprises NürnbergMesse GmbH and its 15 subsidiaries and affiliates. The company employs about 900 people at eleven locations in Germany, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Greece, Austria and the USA. NürnbergMesse Group also has a network of international representatives operating in more than 100 countries. The portfolio covers some 120 exhibitions and congresses in the form of in-person and digital events that focus on the five fields of Retail & Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Process Technology, Electronics & Security, and Social & Public. Its events contribute to employment and generate billions in tax revenue and buying power effects every year. All this makes NürnbergMesse a major economic driving force for the metropolitan region of Nuremberg and Germany as a whole.

About Informa Markets Creativity (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Informa Markets Creativity is a Joint venture created by Informa, which is listed on London Stock Exchange and a member of FTSE 100. Informa Markets is the world's leading B2B information services group and the world's largest exhibition organizer, with over 4,400 colleagues working in more than 30 countries. Every year, Informa Markets operates more than 550 international B2B exhibition brands.

Informa Markets Creativity is one of the top 100 Exhibition Enterprises in Guangdong Province and one of the Enterprises that Abide by Contracts and Honor Credit, it has been dedicated to providing both offline and online services for the rapidly developing Chinese manufacturing industry. Through hosting a series of professional exhibitions and technical forums, Informa Markets Creativity promotes a wide range of trade matching, technical and business exchanges and cooperation among enterprises in the middle and lower reaches of the industry chain.

About WEKA FACHMEDIEN GmbH

WEKA FACHMEDIEN GmbH successfully supports decision makers as a professional media partner. WEKA FACHMEDIEN provides reliable advice and information in the fast-growing and rapidly changing markets of electronics (in English, German and Chinese), ICT and automation - with a total of 15 media brands including Markt&Technik, Elektronik, DESIGN&ELEKTRONIK and elektroniknet.