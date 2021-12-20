embedded world Exhibition&Conference 2022 to be held in June

The embedded world Exhibition&Conference, and accompanying conferences, have been postponed until 21-23 June 2022.

The early decision was made to accommodate industry expectations and to allow exhibitors and participants at embedded world Conference and electronic displays Conference to plan with confidence.

Exhibitions and congresses have been held at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg since September 2021. According to the embedded world NürnbergMesse GmbH press team, the location is subject to a robust hygiene concept, and exhibitors and visitors have responded positively and responsibly.

At the same time, NürnbergMesse is paying attention to the individual needs of its customers and participating sectors. This has led to different decisions for different events. Current developments in the Covid-19 pandemic are causing uncertainty for many exhibitors at embedded world, for example. Benedikt Weyerer, Executive Director embedded world, comments: “By deciding at an early stage to defer embedded world 2022 until summer, we are meeting the wishes of many exhibitors and enabling them to plan with confidence. We are very grateful for the many constructive conversations with industry representatives, which provided significant encouragement for this decision. Together with the exhibitors, we are looking forward to seeing the international embedded community again in Nuremberg from 21 to 23 June next year!”

The embedded world Conference will be held in parallel with the exhibition. As usual, the conference will focus on the latest topics of interest, and participants can look forward to seeing mega-trends on the agenda. Professor Axel Sikora, Chairman of the embedded world Conference, is looking forward to the 20th event in the series: “The embedded world Conference 2022 will once again highlight the current state of research and development. This will be another opportunity for us to combine wide-ranging themes relating to the development of complex, comprehensive systems with special themes of current interest such as RISC‑V and solutions to problems in times when supplies of chips are tight, and also long-term mega-trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), open source solutions, and secure connectivity. The embedded world Conference brings together the leading thinkers in this area, who are already developing innovations for the future.”

In the area of display technology, the electronic displays Conference brings researchers, developers and decision-makers together. “Micro-LEDs and OLEDs are a hot topic for 2022, for example,” reports the Chair of the Conference Committee, Professor Karlheinz Blankenbach from the University of Pforzheim.

Save the Date

The next embedded world will take place at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg from 21 to 23 June 2022.

