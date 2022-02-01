TDK Creates a Recycling System for PET Films

TDK Corporation announced it has designed a recycling system that reuses PET films used in the manufacturing process of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).

The surfaces of PET films removed from the MLCC manufacturing process are specially processed and cannot be reused without a refined processing. Because of this, PET films are thermal-recycled or incinerated.

According to TDK, its new system cleans the surfaces of waste PET films, returns them to PET plastic form (as a pellet), and then PET film manufacturer TORAY Corporation forms a film. TDK then purchases those films and applies special processing to them, enabling them to be reused again in the manufacturing process. The recycled PET film used in this system reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 10% compared to conventional PET film.

Beginning January 2022, TDK will first use the recycled PET films for MLCCs and then expand the system beyond MLCCs. TDK will then increase the usage of the recycled PET films to 20% helping to boost the reduction of waste and CO2.

