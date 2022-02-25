Superior Sensor Technology Offers Leading Edge Pressure Sensor Performance to FläktGroup’s Compact Air Handling Units

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Superior Sensor Technology announced the HV120 Differential Pressure Sensor is used in the FläktGroup compact eCO Side Air Handling Unit for HVAC equipment. The HV120’s proprietary Multi-Range technology coupled with an advanced integrated digital filtering feature enabled FläktGroup to design and manufacture a compact Air Handling Unit for light commercial HVAC applications.

A differential pressure sensor is a critical component in insuring filters in air handling equipment are replaced or cleaned to optimize the performance of HVAC equipment. External noise can affect the accuracy of the pressure sensor reading causing premature and unnecessary filter replacements. The HV120 digital filtering feature eliminates the noise before it reaches the sensing element, enabling the eCO Side Air Handling Unit to operate at a low noise level of <35 dB(A) at 3m with no costly pressure measurement error readings.

The eCO Side Air Handling Unit uses an HV120 to support multiple pressure ranges from +/-625 Pa to 5000 Pa. Each pressure range in the HV120 is factory calibrated and optimized to ensure no degradation in total error band, accuracy, or stability regardless of the range selected. This capability enables the unit to be programmed dependent on the pressure range application both during manufacturing and in the field, making the unit ideal to manufacturer, install, and operate. For more information, visit: Superior Sensor Technology and FläktGroup

Featured Companies Superior Sensor Technologies