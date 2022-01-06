Infineon Announces Start of Production of New CO2 Sensors, Providing Innovative Solution for the Growing Demand for Accurate Indoor Air Quality

Press Release

The requirements for good air quality are on the rise especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in rising demand for sensors that measure the CO 2 concentration in the air. Regulations in Asia, Europe, and North America also play a critical role in this regard. In California, for example, every ventilation systems in private homes must be equipped with CO 2 sensors.

Munich, Germany – Beginning in mid-January 2022, Infineon Technologies AG will address this growing demand with an innovative CO 2 sensor that can be used to monitor indoor air quality and reduce energy costs. Suitable applications include ventilation, air conditioning systems, portable room air monitoring devices and smart speakers. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the XENSIV™ PAS CO 2 sensor received the CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the “Smart Cities” category.

“Demand for good air quality is growing. Not only because of legislative regulations but due to the growing awareness for this issue among the population. With its new CO 2 sensor, Infineon provides a top solution with outstanding performance that is smaller and easier to integrate than other products currently on the market,” said Andreas Urschitz, President of the Power & Sensor Systems Division at Infineon. “This sensor will be used wherever there are people gathering in one space, such as classrooms, offices, restaurants and in the home. We look forward to offering the sensors to our direct customers and distributors starting in mid-January.”

Through its use in air conditioning systems or in air quality monitors, the new sensor allows targeted control of the air quality. This method contributes to health and well-being, and also improves productivity. According to scientific findings, a CO 2 concentration of just 1,000 ppm (parts per million) can cause drowsiness and affect concentration.

High-quality air also helps combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports have shown that there is a direct correlation between CO 2 and aerosol concentrations – one of the transmission routes for viruses (such as COVID-19 or influenza). That means with a reliable CO 2 concentration measurement indoors, it could also actively reduce the risk of virus transmission with timely impact and cross ventilation, for example.

The use of CO 2 sensors can also save energy with reliable data on the CO 2 concentration in the room to control the ventilation time in classrooms, offices, restaurants and in the home. This reduces the operating costs for ventilation systems when they are used in an on-demand manner, using the sensor data.

One of the first applications on the market will be the portable CO 2 sensor co2go produced by the Munich-based technology company eesy-innovation in partnership with Infineon. The device will be available in stores at the end of January and can be linked to a smartphone or laptop. The device will provide detailed, reliable information about the air quality in a room at different locations and can help make a significant contribution to the user’s health and well-being.

The XENSIV™ PAS CO 2 sensor from Infineon is based on the innovative PAS technology (photoacoustic spectroscopy). The method enables highly efficient measurement with a very small footprint. The sensor is less than a quarter of the size of conventional CO 2 NDIR sensors, and the only sensor this size that meets the title 24 requirements in California. Infineon has the largest patent portfolio in disruptive PAS technology and a leading position in MEMS technology.

The integrated microcontroller directly converts the CO 2 measurement into a ppm value, which is available via three interfaces: the serial I²C, UART, and PWM interface. The spectrum for the CO 2 measurement covers a range from 0 ppm to 32,000 ppm with an accuracy of ± 30 ppm ±3 percent (0-8000ppm). The production process offers more benefits for customers. Infineon offers the first SMD-capable CO2 sensor that meets the international JEDEC standard for lead-free surface-mounting using the reflow method.

Infineon started producing the CO 2 sensors in December 2021. Direct customers and distributors can order the sensor from Infineon beginning in mid-January 2022.

For more information, visit Infineon.