Product of the Week: NEXAIOT IPPC1611-C11 Next-Generation Panel PC

Industrial environments are characterized by excessive vibration, electromagnetic interference, extreme temperatures, dirt, dust, debris, and other factors that make them a perilous place for electronic systems and components. They’re also the location of an untold number of human-machine interfaces that factory engineers worldwide use to control automation equipment.

Optimized for use in smart manufacturing settings like factories, warehouses, and automation facilities, the NEXCOM NEXTAIOT IPPC1611-C11 is a 15.6” thin film transistor panel PC with 10-point projected capacitive multitouch support that allows gloved engineers operate with ease in harsh environments ranging from 0ºC to 50ºC. A flush-front, narrow aluminum bezel and fanless metal housing make the IPPC1611-C11 compliant with the IP66 standard, empowering the high-definition 1366 x 768-pixel display with LED backlighting in a range of heavy-duty industrial applications.

Powered by 10th generation Intel® Core™ i3, i5, i7, i9 or Celeron® processors and the Intel® H420E platform controller hub (PCH), the IPPC1611-C11 can drive a second display over a DisplayPort dual mode (DP++) interface. It also features dual Intel® GbE LAN ports, a mini-PCIe connector, and M.2 slots for additional networking support.

Two USB 3.1 type A ports, two serial COM Ports, and a PCIe x4 expansion slot on the I/O front.

On the memory front, two 260-pin SODIMM slots provide up to 32 GB of 2933/2666/2400 DDR4 memory, which can be augmented by utilizing either or both of two onboard 2.5” SSD slots. Combined with the host Core® processor, the available storage and memory help optimize graphics rendering, video playback, and other memory-intensive multimedia operations being executed locally on the IPPC1611-C11.

The IPPC1611-C11 Panel PC in Action

The IPPC 1611-C11 comes with a range of certifications and technologies to ensure robust, reliable operation. These start with shock and vibration ratings in accordance with IEC 60068-2-27 (HDD: 20G, 11 ms; M.2: 50G, 11 ms) and IEC 60068-6/64 (2 Grms at 5 ~ 500 Hz), respectively. In addition, the touchpanel display is certified to EN61000-6-2/4 and FCC Class A.

Further, a hardware monitor and watchdog timer analyze system performance to prevent operational failures, while a TPM 2.0 chip provides hardened cryptographic security and offloads those functions from the host processor. The TPM boots an AMI UEFI BIOS, which initializes the system’s Windows 10 OS.

The 100 mm x 100 mm panel PC is also equipped with usability features, such as 87 percent light transmission on the touch interface so that input selects can be seen clearly.

The system accepts 24V DC power inputs or is available with an optional AC to DC power adapter (24V DC, 120W). These AT/ATX power supplies also support lower power modes and standby devices.

Getting Started with the IPPC 1611-C11 Panel PC

The IPPC 1611-C11 is VESA mountable, and otherwise ready to use out of the box. The product is brand new, so interested parties can find a product datasheet at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-S1j3vNmr_N5ofVTuYpdE-XtCLSYAQ0q/view.

Otherwise, contact [email protected].