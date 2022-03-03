Toshiba Releases Three-Phase BLDC Pre-Driver IC Featuring Sensorless Sine-Wave Motor Control

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH launched a three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor control pre-driver IC for motors that require high rotational speeds, such as those used for: Server fans

Pumps

Blowers

Suction motors for cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners

​​​Toshiba’s TC78B011FTG incorporates a sine-wave drive method decreasing vibration and noise. Its sensorless design saves the space constraints and cost of having a Hall sensor.

According to Toshiba, the built-in closed loop speed control regulates and maintains the motor’s rotational speed during dynamic power supply fluctuations and load variations without requiring an external microcontroller (MCU). Precise setting of a speed profile can be programmed into the built-in non-volatile memory (NVM).

Operating with a supply voltage ranging from 5.5 to 27V, the TC78B011FTG includes selectable closed loop or open loop speed control with speed being controlled through a PWM signal, analog voltage, or via the I²C interface. The I2C interface is simultaneously used to control various settings within the device. Overall system efficiency is improved with a standby function.

The TC78B011FTG is packaged in a P-WQFN36-0505-0.50-001 package with a footprint of just 5mm x 5mm and a height of 0.8mm, and uses trapezoidal control, allowing designers to select the most appropriate product depending on their preferred motor drive method.

Further information for both devices can be found here: TC78B011FTG TC78B009FTG.