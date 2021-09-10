Infineon’s Latest Technologies Combine with Industrial General Purpose Motor Drive

By Chad Cox

Image Courtesy of the Company Infineon Technologies AG introduced a pretested industrial reference design which diminishes the time to market substantially.

The reference design is a general purpose motor drive featuring a nominal power of 22 kW while operating directly on a 380 to 480 V three-phase grid.

According to Infineon, the design combines its latest technologies in one system, including:

EasyPIM 3B IGBT7 module FP100R12W3T7_B11

EiceDRIVER Compact 1ED3131MC12H

XENSIV current sensor TLI4971-A120T5

CoolSiC MOSFET IMBF170R1K0M1

Two microcontrollers – the XMC4800 for control and the XMC4300 for communication

Pre-installed software package for motor control.

An optional 3D-printed housing includes a touchscreen to display current operation conditions and both, EtherCAT and USB interfaces for external connections.

The reference design is suitable for applications such as pumps, fans, compressors, and conveyor belts.

For more information, please visit: infineon.com.

