Portwell Upgrades Its Family of ANS Compact Desktop Network Security Appliances for SD-WAN Network Builders

Press Release

New ANS-9142/41 and ANS-9A44F/42F feature upgraded Intel® Denverton Refresh Processor SoC for improved performance

As part of its continuing commitment to design and develop leading-edge network applications, American Portwell Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Embedded PC and Network Appliance market and a Titanium member of Intel® Partner Alliance, has upgraded its family of ANS compact desktop network security appliances as additional solutions for SDN network builders. According to Eason Lin, American Portwell's project manager, its ANS-9142/41 & ANS-9A44F/42F network security appliances now benefit from an upgrade to their integral Intel Denverton-Refresh SoC platform to provide improved performance.

ANS-9142/41

This model features the upgraded Intel Atom™ C3436L(4C)/C3338R(2C) processor (formerly Denverton Refresh) along with 1x DDR4 1866MHz SO-DIMM (max 32GB); 8x GbE RJ45, 1x RJ45 Console, 2x USB 3.0; 1x M.2 Key-E (PCIe and USB 2.0), 1x M.2 Key-B (PCIe and USB 3.0), 2x SIM slots; 1x SATADOM, 1x M.2 Key-M, eMMC 16GB (optional); and onboard TPM 2.0.

ANS-9A44F/42F

This model features the upgraded Intel Atom C3758R(8C)/C3558R(4C) processor (formerly Denverton Refresh) along with 2x DDR4 2400MHz SO-DIMM (max 32GB); 2x 10G SFP+, 2x GbE SFP, 6x GbE RJ45 with 2x PoE+; 1x RJ45 Console, 2x USB 3.0; 2x M.2 Key-E (PCIe and USB 2.0), 2x M.2 Key-B (PCIe and USB 3.0), 4x SIM slots; 1x PCIe x4 slot; 1x SATADOM, eMMC 16GB (optional); and onboard TPM 2.0.

New Software Features Offer More Networking Setup Capability

"Our updated ANS-9 Series is designed primarily for the network appliance used in small and medium business market segment," says Robert Feng, American Portwell's senior product marketing director, "because of its compact size and plethora of functions. In addition to Open vSwitch and PoE port and AnnA software, we've also added such features as VLAN, IGMP, STP, LACP, and QoS that integrate into ANS hardware," Feng adds. "Virtual LAN (VLAN) unleashes previous physical restrictions and arranges network efficiency. Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) reduces bandwidth occupation by directing a series of data packets to the host in need. Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) ensures a logical topology (without loops) and prevents broadcast radiation by avoiding the occupancy of too many switch resources. Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) aggregates multiple physical ports to form a logical port and achieve higher throughput. And Quality of Service (QoS) provides different priorities for different users that will ensure the system performs within a predetermined level in various applications."

Portwell's new ANS-9 series of compact desktop network security appliances have been optimized to run SD-WAN, next generation firewall, broadband bonding, network routers, VoIP, Gateway, and much more.

"The upgraded ANS-9 series maintains our customers' investment in the current ANS product's wide range of applications as well as extending to the most up-to-date Intel platform with software features that grow continuously. And as always," Feng continues, "our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technologies and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long life-cycle support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product."

For more information, visit Portwell.