Easily expand M.2 LAN interfaces

Press Release

Photo Courtesy of the Company M.2 3-in-1 Ethernet LAN Module

ICP Deutschland offers with the MEC-LAN interface series an easy way to add LAN interfaces to PC systems. The M.2 MEC-LAN-2001i and MEC-LAN-LAN-2002i are 3-in-1 modules that can be mounted on M.2 2280, 2260 or 2242 slots. For this purpose, the module is shortened to the desired length at the corresponding predetermined breaking point. With the MEC-LAN-2001i the system can be extended by one GbE interface, whereas with the MEC-LAN-2002i two additional GbE interfaces are available. Both modules use Intel® 210-IT LAN ICs, which support the PTP protocol according to IEEE1588. The modules are designed for an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C and have a power consumption of 190 mA or 625mA at 3.3 volts. Common to both modules is the versatile mounting mechanism. The mounting unit, on which the RJ45 connectors are placed, can be attached to the PCI/PCIe slot bracket in full or half height, inside its own housing in any desired position or out to the housing. The modules underline their industrial suitability by meeting the CE/FCC Class B standard.

ICP. Industrial Computer Products ...by people who care!

Specifications

• 3-in-1 form factor 2280/2260/2242

• Single and Dual GbE LAN Module

• Intel i210-IT LAN network ICs

• Versatile mounting mechanism

• Temperature range from -40 °C to +85 °C

Applications

• IoT devices

• Industrial PC

• Panel PC

• Network expansion