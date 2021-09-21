Telit deviceWISE® VIEW Brings New Combination of HMI and Scada System with Native Industrial IoT

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Mobile friendly solution helps industrial companies and machine builders to completely digitize their production process with no-code dashboards.

Telit announced a mobile-friendly addition to its industrial IoT platform suite. Telit deviceWISE VIEW is an IIoT-driven SCADA/HMI system that allows engineers and shop floor staff to easily visualize, monitor, manage, and analyze all factory machinery, external sensors and IT data from a central point.

With Telit deviceWISE VIEW, enterprises can create custom dashboards and HMIs to display on premises or in the cloud using drag-and-drop widgets. Visualizing factory data can enable smarter business decisions by seeing patterns and trends, more easily analyzing data, and interpreting the data received.

Telit deviceWISE VIEW is designed to work in conjunction with Telit deviceWISE, which saves time and simplifies the solution development lifecycle with advanced edge and cloud software capabilities. The product comes with hundreds of industrial drivers for machine and sensors data collection, an edge logic engine for data transformation and monitoring, IT and cloud connectors for IT/OT integration, and a full SCADA/HMI system for data visualization and alarming. Telit deviceWISE connects plant floor machines, enterprise systems, and clouds without the need of custom code.

Using Telit deviceWISE and Telit deviceWISE VIEW in combination, shop floor managers can monitor machine productivity – in terms of parts processed per minute; process throughput analysis, quality, and first pass yield; overall equipment effectiveness; and other relevant KPIs for manufacturing management. The solution provides and presents data that enable preventive maintenance, minimizing machine downtime and maximizing factory floor efficiency.

