Skkynet Releases Enhanced DataHub

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. announced the release of a new version of DataHub® middleware. With new enhancements, DataHub middleware for secure, real-time industrial data communications now connects to popular industrial data historians from AVEVA, InfluxData, and OSIsoft. This release can handle thousands of MQTT connections, including MQTT Sparkplug B.

Industrial data from virtually any source: pipelines, wind farms, factories, chemical plants, assembly lines, water treatment facilities, and more can be consolidated and then transmitted securely and in real time to corporate analytical systems and data lakes to power AI engines, synchronize digital twin implementations, and feed KPI calculations.

Security is based on Skkynet’s patented technology that uses outbound-only connections to ensure that no attack surface is exposed on a local plant network. It requires no IT policy changes, no open inbound firewall ports, no VPNs, and no extra hardware ― while allowing real-time bi-directional data flow through DMZs and network proxies up to the cloud.

The release's patent-pending support for MQTT strengthens IoT communications by allowing users to integrate multiple connections and providing them with more reliable verification of data delivery and status of connected devices. Additional features include the ability to generate alarms and notifications from process data as it flows through the system, and to send them via email, text message, and social media.

Skkynet’s products and services — DataHub software for in-plant, Skkynet DataHub service for Microsoft Azure, SkkyHub cloud service, and ETK for embedded devices — provide secure access to industrial data through open, standard industrial protocols, allowing users to fully integrate OT with IT systems and other applications anywhere in the world.

Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet, said, “Users can now collect historical and alarm data directly from in-plant systems and securely pass it over the Internet to central offices and the cloud.”

For more information, visit: https://skkynet.com/investors/