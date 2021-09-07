Powered by Intel, OnLogic Releases Fanless Computers for IoT and Edge

The OnLogic Helix 300 Series incorporates the latest Intel Celeron and Pentium CPUs in fanless devices built for reliability in challenging environments.

OnLogic announced the availability of two new fanless computing platforms powered by the Intel® Celeron® N and Pentium® J series processors. The new Helix 310 and Helix 330 are highly customizable, fanless devices specifically engineered for Industry 4.0, Edge Computing, and Industrial IoT applications.

The Helix 310 and Helix 330 has support for triple independent 4K displays, a 0°C to 50°C operating temperature range, and a wealth of configuration options. The Helix 310 and Helix 330 were engineered with adaptability in mind.



According to OnLogic, features and specifications include:



• Dual-Core Celeron N6211 or Quad-Core Pentium J6425 CPU

• 3 USB 3.2 & 3 USB 2.0 ports

• 2 COM

• 3 DisplayPort

• 1 Gb LAN port (2 Gb LAN available with Pentium CPU)

• 12-24 V power input

• Up to 32 GB memory

• Optional features:

• DIO

• 2 additional COM

• CAN Bus

• 3 additional antennas

IoT-specific features of the Helix 300 Series include the Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE). The Intel PSE is a committed offload engine for IoT workloads, and is powered by an ARM Cortex-M7 microcontroller, which enables improved real-time computing.

The Helix 300 Series also features OnLogic's unique ModBay expansion technology, which allows users to customize systems with M.2 and mPCIe slots.

The 300 Series can be configured for a range of differing OS systems to fit the need of the customer.

For more information, please visit onlogic.com