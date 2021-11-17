OnLogic's IoT Connect Kit: Designed to Connect Facilities to the Cloud in One Hour

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The Connect Kit was inspired by a recent digital transformation project with a prominent Fortune 500 company. Arlen Nipper, President and CTO of Cirrus Link, connected the company’s production hardware to AWS cloud services in less than an hour utilizing the same combination of OnLogic hardware and Inductive Automation’s Ignition software found in the Connect Kit.

OnLogic unveiled the “Connect Kit by OnLogic” during a live event on November 11th. Designed as a bundled kit of hardware and software, the Connect Kit allows facilities to connect their equipment to the cloud in one hour. An hour of consultation from Cirrus Link Solutions, experts in SCADA and IIoT implementation, is included with the kit to provide guidance. OnLogic indicated that kit users can begin data collection via Inductive Automation’s Ignition Trial software and transfer to AWS cloud services without writing a single line of code.

The Connect Kit includes:

A custom-configured OnLogic Karbon 300 Rugged PC w/ Ignition Trial Edition software pre-installed

Two 6ft. Premium Shielded Ethernet Cables

DisplayPort to HDMI Cable

Computer Port and Dust Blocking Kit

Terminal Block Kit

DIN Mounting Clip

Power Supply

“You don’t need to build a rocketship to go to the grocery store,” said Nipper. “Often businesses believe they need an overly complicated plan and needlessly complex systems to start their modernization. More often than not, starting by quickly connecting a part of their process to the cloud is the best thing a company can do. By connecting those first devices, you’re able to realize immediate value for the business and become familiar with the process. The business will then be better informed regarding what they will need to scale their transformation project, whether small or large in scope.”

The Connect Kit by OnLogic is expected to be utilized as a “one box” solution for systems integrators to prove the value of digital transformation to prospective customers. The Karbon 300 Rugged PC was chosen for the Kit because of its ability to operate in the wide range of conditions presented by industries ranging from manufacturing to energy production. The fanless and ventless system fits into a variety of spaces and enclosures. It offers a wide operating temperature range, variable power input capabilities, and has been tested against MIL-STD-810 standards for shock and vibration.

The pre-imaged Ignition Trial Edition has the same functionality as a fully licenced Ignition installation. Customers can build and test their deployment without needing to invest in a full license. The trial can be used as long as the customer wishes, with a simple refresh of the trial software every two hours. There is no need to transfer to a full version of the software or rebuild a project when a license is purchased.

