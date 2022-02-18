Neousys Technology Launches Nuvo-9000 Series and Nuvo-9531 Series Fanless Embedded Computers Powered by Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake Core i

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Neousys Technology

Powered by Intel 12th-Gen Core i processor with 16-core/ 24 thread configuration, Neousys Nuvo-9000 series embedded Box PCs provides an incredible boost of performance and supports DDR5 memory standard for more memory bandwidth to handle additional workloads.

Neousys Technology announced its latest fan-less embedded computers, the Nuvo-9000 series and Nuvo-9531 series.

The Nuvo-9000 and 9531 are powered by an Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake Core i processor supporting up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, flexible expansion, wide temperature operations, rich I/O ports.

With the Intel 12th generation processors, they support the new DDR5 memory standard for more memory bandwidth to handle additional workloads.

The fan-less computers are ideal for many embedded solutions for:

Automation

Vision inspection

Industrial edge computing applications

Nuvo-9000 series features rich and high-speed I/O ports including:

Up to 6 GigE with PoE+ PSE capability,

6 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) in type-A connectors,

1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20 Gbps) in a type-C connector with screw-lock,

3 DisplayPort (VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort),

4 COM

1 audio

In addition, the Nuvo-9000 series features an M.2 Gen4 x4 slot to support the latest NVMe SSDs with disk read/ write speeds up to 7000 MB/s.

Nuvo-9000 series has flexible expansion via Neousys' patented expansion Cassette module and MezIO interface.

The Neousys patented Cassette module is an innovative design that allows for easier installation and replacing procedures while the passive cooling design is reliable and quiet during operation.

It has up to two PCIe x16 slots that can install frame grabber cards, patented power backup module, DIO/ AIO cards, or accommodate four 2.5" HDD/ SSD.

The MezIO interface offers computer signals, power rails, and control signals via a high-speed connector. It provides various I/Os such as RS-232/ 422/ 485, isolated DIO, ignition power control, USB 3.2 Gen 1, GigE, PoE+, and storage expansion.

Compared to the Nuvo-9000 series, the Nuvo-9531 series is only two-thirds the size. It is designed for limited space installations such as:

Autonomous mobile robot

Robotic arm

Semiconductor equipment

Nuvo-9531 series also features I/O functions including:

4 Ethernet

4 USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 USB 2.0, two video outputs

2 COM,

4-CH isolated DI

4-CH isolated DO ports

Nuvo-9531 also has two mPCIe and one M.2 E key slots to install WiFi or 5G/ 4G wireless communication needs.

“Nuvo-9000 and Nuvo-9531 series will have extended variants to suit various vertical markets including in-vehicle, machine vision, edge AI, and compact dimensions for tight installation environments" said Chris Ni, Product Director of Neousys Technology.

For more Information, visit neousys-tech.com.

