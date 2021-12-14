NAI Announces New Capabilities to Support Warehouse Automation

Press Release

Photo Provided by NAI

Troy, MI – NAI, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom interconnect solutions which deliver power and signals to monitor data, connect people and keep equipment operating, announced the expansion of its capabilities to provide interconnect solutions for the growing warehouse automation industry. NAI custom designs and manufactures cable assemblies and harnesses for warehouse equipment OEMs and system integrators.

Only about 5% of North American warehouses are fully automated. Automation can reduce labor costs, increase operational efficiency, increase safety in the workplace and address the concerns over the availability of labor. These benefits significantly outweigh the challenges faced in implementing automation in warehouses and distribution centers. And technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have begun to significantly transform warehouse automation. It entails automating a variety of operations, from automatic data capture to software systems, automated storage and retrieval, picking, labeling, identifying, transport, deliver and much more.

NAI Interconnect Capabilities for Automated Warehouse Applications

NAI focuses on providing the interconnectivity solutions needed for digital warehouse automation and IIoT initiatives, including high-density warehouse storage, narrow-aisle equipment, high picking, high storage, and other operational efficiency measures.

NAI can produce cable assemblies and harnesses for automated warehouse equipment such as:

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Smart Picking

Intelligent Robots for Sortation Systems

Other Robotic Systems

Tote Handling

Smart AC forklifts – Pallet, Stack, Reach, VNA and Counterbalance Trucks

Driverless Autonomous Forklifts

Conveyors & Overhead Systems

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Storage Systems

Workstation Systems

AC Charging Stations

Other IIoT applications

NAI provides cable assemblies for the newer shuttles to move inventory in the warehouse, an operation that is replacing traditional conveyor systems, for which NAI has supplied cable assemblies as well.

NAI can also provide the connectivity solutions needed to interconnect the whole warehouse operation. Historical inventory data can be accessed to accurately determine optimal storage methods and areas. Equipment collaboration platforms are activated to perform integrated scheduling of various robots and logistics equipment to efficiently complete the flow of goods. Goods-to-person picking systems can reduce the movement of workers, increasing operational efficiency and reduce operating errors. Robots with advanced visual recognition technology can accurately pick the required goods per the order requirement. Conveyor systems are used for longer distance transportation of goods. Automatic packaging machines can pack according to exact size of goods, effectively reducing waste. Order status tracking is maintained throughout the operational system.

NAI Interconnect Solutions for Warehouse Automation

Recent product development now allows NAI to expand their capabilities to include coax assemblies among their main portfolio of interconnect solutions and benefits:

Copper Cable Assemblies for Power and/or Data

Fiber Optic Assemblies for High-speed Data

Hybrid Copper / Fiber Assemblies and Harnesses

Coaxial Cable Assemblies for Vision Systems and Other Applications

Ruggedized Interconnect Products to Withstand Harsh Environments

IP 67 and IP 68 Rated Assemblies

High Mix / Low Volume AND Low Mix / High Volume

Control Panel and Box Builds

Global Footprint to Optimize Shipping to Customer Locations

Global Supply Network for Best-value Sourcing of Cable, Connectors and Other Parts

Complex Harnesses, such as Used in the Semiconductor & Mining Industries

Privately Held Company Moves Quickly to Make Investments for Ramping Up

Larger Custom Interconnect Manufacturer with More Resources

Benefits of Automated Warehouse Technologies

Autonomous vehicles, drones, sensors, and wearables are enabling warehouses to create a more intelligent supply chain. Driverless autonomous vehicles improve visibility and increase productivity. Drones map the warehouse and update data on inventory and facility conditions. Sensors and identification tools for safety, motion, light and climate control automatically locate and profile warehouse inventory in real time. Wearable technology provides the capability to exchange data between devices and the network, supporting core processes such as shipping, receiving, routing, inventory management, picking, and replenishment. The smart warehouse is flexible, automated, scalable and customer focused.

