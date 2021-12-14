NAI Announces New Capabilities to Support Warehouse Automation
December 14, 2021
Press Release
Troy, MI – NAI, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom interconnect solutions which deliver power and signals to monitor data, connect people and keep equipment operating, announced the expansion of its capabilities to provide interconnect solutions for the growing warehouse automation industry. NAI custom designs and manufactures cable assemblies and harnesses for warehouse equipment OEMs and system integrators.
Only about 5% of North American warehouses are fully automated. Automation can reduce labor costs, increase operational efficiency, increase safety in the workplace and address the concerns over the availability of labor. These benefits significantly outweigh the challenges faced in implementing automation in warehouses and distribution centers. And technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have begun to significantly transform warehouse automation. It entails automating a variety of operations, from automatic data capture to software systems, automated storage and retrieval, picking, labeling, identifying, transport, deliver and much more.
NAI Interconnect Capabilities for Automated Warehouse Applications
NAI focuses on providing the interconnectivity solutions needed for digital warehouse automation and IIoT initiatives, including high-density warehouse storage, narrow-aisle equipment, high picking, high storage, and other operational efficiency measures.
NAI can produce cable assemblies and harnesses for automated warehouse equipment such as:
- Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
- Smart Picking
- Intelligent Robots for Sortation Systems
- Other Robotic Systems
- Tote Handling
- Smart AC forklifts – Pallet, Stack, Reach, VNA and Counterbalance Trucks
- Driverless Autonomous Forklifts
- Conveyors & Overhead Systems
- Palletizing & Depalletizing
- Storage Systems
- Workstation Systems
- AC Charging Stations
- Other IIoT applications
NAI provides cable assemblies for the newer shuttles to move inventory in the warehouse, an operation that is replacing traditional conveyor systems, for which NAI has supplied cable assemblies as well.
NAI can also provide the connectivity solutions needed to interconnect the whole warehouse operation. Historical inventory data can be accessed to accurately determine optimal storage methods and areas. Equipment collaboration platforms are activated to perform integrated scheduling of various robots and logistics equipment to efficiently complete the flow of goods. Goods-to-person picking systems can reduce the movement of workers, increasing operational efficiency and reduce operating errors. Robots with advanced visual recognition technology can accurately pick the required goods per the order requirement. Conveyor systems are used for longer distance transportation of goods. Automatic packaging machines can pack according to exact size of goods, effectively reducing waste. Order status tracking is maintained throughout the operational system.
NAI Interconnect Solutions for Warehouse Automation
Recent product development now allows NAI to expand their capabilities to include coax assemblies among their main portfolio of interconnect solutions and benefits:
- Fiber Optic Assemblies for High-speed Data
- Hybrid Copper / Fiber Assemblies and Harnesses
- Coaxial Cable Assemblies for Vision Systems and Other Applications
- Ruggedized Interconnect Products to Withstand Harsh Environments
- IP 67 and IP 68 Rated Assemblies
- High Mix / Low Volume AND Low Mix / High Volume
- Control Panel and Box Builds
- Global Footprint to Optimize Shipping to Customer Locations
- Global Supply Network for Best-value Sourcing of Cable, Connectors and Other Parts
- Complex Harnesses, such as Used in the Semiconductor & Mining Industries
- Privately Held Company Moves Quickly to Make Investments for Ramping Up
- Larger Custom Interconnect Manufacturer with More Resources
Benefits of Automated Warehouse Technologies
Autonomous vehicles, drones, sensors, and wearables are enabling warehouses to create a more intelligent supply chain. Driverless autonomous vehicles improve visibility and increase productivity. Drones map the warehouse and update data on inventory and facility conditions. Sensors and identification tools for safety, motion, light and climate control automatically locate and profile warehouse inventory in real time. Wearable technology provides the capability to exchange data between devices and the network, supporting core processes such as shipping, receiving, routing, inventory management, picking, and replenishment. The smart warehouse is flexible, automated, scalable and customer focused.
About NAI
NAI is the most resourceful interconnect solutions provider customers count on to solve design, manufacturing, and logistics problems. Offering copper and fiber optic cable assemblies and harnesses, coupled with block assemblies, panel and box builds, NAI provides an unparalleled breadth of capability. Being remarkably scalable, flexible, and agile, NAI customer projects are brought to life very quickly, while meeting or exceeding expectations and delivering high reliability.
NAI strives for high integrity with customer relationships by providing notable transparency and delivering on promises. Product and market diversity, an extraordinary talent base and an ability to supply globally are distinct characteristics of NAI.
Only NAI provides this unique combination of company attributes, distinguishing them as the most reliable supplier of interconnect product solutions and expert service.