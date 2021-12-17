Embedded Computing Design

Litmus, With Dell, Provide Enterprise-Grade Smart Manufacturing at the Edge

By Chad Cox

December 17, 2021

Photo Provided by Litmus

To simplify smart manufacturing on the edge, Litmus, with Dell Technologies, released a new validated end-to-end solution. The solution merges Dell Technologies with the Litmus Industrial IoT Edge platform. 

AI and machine learning with high-speed connectivity is accomplished by Litmus leveraging the Dell EMC VxRail and Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. 

Litmus’s Industrial IoT Edge Platform adds the following to Dell Technologies: 

  • Edge data collection 
  • Machine analytics
  • Enterprise data integration and application 
  • ML deployment 

Scale is supported using a concentrated edge management platform managing all IoT devices and services from multiple locations to a single point of control.

According to Litmus, its expansion offers:  

  • Out-of-the-box connectivity to any industrial asset with more than 250 pre-loaded drivers 
  • Pre-built and custom data visualizations 
  • Analytics and KPIs provide immediate insights at the edge 
  • Integration of data to any cloud or enterprise system to power applications and feed machine learning models 
  • Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform, for high-speed data persistence and unconstrained data storage at the edge 

For more information on edge computing solutions from Dell Technologies, visit delltechnologies.com.

For more information on the Industrial Edge Platform from Litmus, visit litmus.io

