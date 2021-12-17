Litmus, With Dell, Provide Enterprise-Grade Smart Manufacturing at the Edge

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Photo Provided by Litmus

To simplify smart manufacturing on the edge, Litmus, with Dell Technologies, released a new validated end-to-end solution. The solution merges Dell Technologies with the Litmus Industrial IoT Edge platform.

AI and machine learning with high-speed connectivity is accomplished by Litmus leveraging the Dell EMC VxRail and Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.

Litmus’s Industrial IoT Edge Platform adds the following to Dell Technologies:

Edge data collection

Machine analytics

Enterprise data integration and application

ML deployment

Scale is supported using a concentrated edge management platform managing all IoT devices and services from multiple locations to a single point of control.

According to Litmus, its expansion offers:

Out-of-the-box connectivity to any industrial asset with more than 250 pre-loaded drivers

Pre-built and custom data visualizations

Analytics and KPIs provide immediate insights at the edge

Integration of data to any cloud or enterprise system to power applications and feed machine learning models

Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform, for high-speed data persistence and unconstrained data storage at the edge

For more information on edge computing solutions from Dell Technologies, visit delltechnologies.com.

For more information on the Industrial Edge Platform from Litmus, visit litmus.io