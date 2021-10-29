Infineon and Hyundai Motor Group to Nurture Startups Focusing on Future Mobility and Digitalization

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

To amplify startup engagement Infineon signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai). Under this agreement, Infineon will support startups with product level technical expertise to enhance their success-rate and offer them the opportunity for closer collaboration within Infineon’s Co-Innovation Space in Singapore.

The focus is mainly on innovations that are addressing future mobility, smart cities, and smart factory applications.

This partnership leverages Infineon’s hardware solutions including sensors, microcontrollers, actuators, and security, and Hyundai’s portfolio of startups focusing on over the horizon technologies e.g. robotics, urban air mobility, and Artificial Intelligence. In first phase, the joint activities will be undertaken by Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific and Hyundai CRADLE offices in Seoul and Singapore. In the second phase, the collaboration will be further deepened and extended globally, where Hyundai CRADLE and Infineon have established presence.

For starters, Infineon and Hyundai will organize events such as conferences, hackathons, and challenges together with ecosystem partners to expand the outreach to local startups in Southeast Asia. Both companies will jointly identify innovative startups that are active in future mobility, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Across the globe, Infineon works together with startups to develop leading-edge technologies that make life easier, safer, and greener. The Co-Innovation Space based in Singapore offers startups a yearlong commitment to provide R&D and manufacturing facilities, as well as access to Infineon research, cutting-edge technology, engineering expertise, and global network. With a mission to foster the region’s start-up communities and bring new technologies to market, Infineon drives regional co-operations through a number of innovation hubs across the globe. This includes innovation hubs at Infineon headquarters in Germany, Austria, Singapore and the Silicon Valley.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/startups