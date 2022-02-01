How AWS, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens are Transforming Smart Manufacturing … and How You Can Too

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

Despite, or maybe because of, the pandemic, Verified Market Research projects that the global Smart Manufacturing Market will grow at a 12.4% CAGR through 2028 to USD 589.98 billion.

Will human workers be part of manufacturing plants of the future? Maybe. Will autonomous mobile robotic platforms help increase Industry 4.0 facility efficiency? Probably. Will advanced, intelligent automation systems streamline connected factory productivity? Definitely.

But no matter what they look like, AI and machine learning, computer vision, and predictive maintenance will be at the center of the smart manufacturing revolution. They are also the focus of Embedded Computing Design’s Smart Manufacturing Day, a live virtual event on March 1st that explains how engineers and systems integrators can leverage enabling technologies en route to successful smart manufacturing deployments.

Join Industrial IoT experts from Rockwell Automation, Siemens, AWS IoT, and other leading automation companies as they chart a course to the future of smart manufacturing. The virtual even program includes:

A keynote from AWS ’ Sr. IoT Strategic Partner Development Manager, Dave Thielet, who will outline building blocks needed to digitally transform manufacturing systems. In “Leverage the Cloud to Optimize Production with IIoT and AI/ML,” Thielet will highlight current and evolving standards, emerging machine vision systems and algorithms that support them, and leading customer use cases.

’ Sr. IoT Strategic Partner Development Manager, Dave Thielet, who will outline building blocks needed to digitally transform manufacturing systems. In “Leverage the Cloud to Optimize Production with IIoT and AI/ML,” Thielet will highlight current and evolving standards, emerging machine vision systems and algorithms that support them, and leading customer use cases. An overview of Siemens Electronics Works Amberg , one of the smartest factories in the world. Bernd Raithel, Marketing Director at Siemens Factory Automation, will demonstrate how the automation powerhouse is leveraging AI, edge computing, and cloud analytics to set new benchmarks in quality and productivity. Learn how they got there and how you can follow their example to accelerate digital transformation.

, one of the smartest factories in the world. Bernd Raithel, Marketing Director at Siemens Factory Automation, will demonstrate how the automation powerhouse is leveraging AI, edge computing, and cloud analytics to set new benchmarks in quality and productivity. Learn how they got there and how you can follow their example to accelerate digital transformation. Rockwell Automation ’s first-hand experience with the transformational power of Industrial IoT, the opportunities it presents, and how to get the most out of Industry 4.0 implementations. “Crossing Your I’s and Dotting Your T’s – Getting the Most Out of Industry 4.0” will be presented by Arvind Rao, the company’s Director of Product Management and Digital Solutions.

’s first-hand experience with the transformational power of Industrial IoT, the opportunities it presents, and how to get the most out of Industry 4.0 implementations. “Crossing Your I’s and Dotting Your T’s – Getting the Most Out of Industry 4.0” will be presented by Arvind Rao, the company’s Director of Product Management and Digital Solutions. An unpacking of how to build edge computing solutions that increase visibility, efficiency, quality, and safety while lowering total cost in “Accelerating Smart Manufacturing with Edge Computing” by Jason Shepherd, LF Edge Board Chair and VP of Ecosystem at ZEDEDA . The how-to session will cover architectural considerations, maneuvering complex stakeholder dynamics, and look at emerging trends to increase supply chain confidence.

. The how-to session will cover architectural considerations, maneuvering complex stakeholder dynamics, and look at emerging trends to increase supply chain confidence. Sessions from Achronix, Flex-Logix, Infineon, Vecow, and many more.

To help attendees put these lessons into action, five NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kits will be raffled to registrants. Designed for AI-powered robotics and industrial analytics systems, the Jetson Nano 2 GB packs a 128-core GPU and quad-core Arm A57 CPU to provide 472 GFLOPS of compute performance at just 5-10W power consumption.

Are you ready to help move smart manufacturing from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0?

