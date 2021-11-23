ASRock Industrial & COPA Release First Open-Process-Automation-Based Control System

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Courtesy of ASRock Industrial ASRock Industrial partnered with the Coalition for Open Process Automation (COPA). The goal of COPA is to promote the accessibilities of O-PAS based control systems among industrial manufacturers in differing markets.

ASRock Industrial will integrate its iEPF-9000S/ iEP-9000E Series Edge AIoT Platform, iEP-5000G Industrial IoT Controller, and iBOX 1100 Series Embedded BOX PC into COPA QuickStart system.

Together, ASRock Industrial and COPA will co-construct an advanced open-industrial control systems with other leading IT and OT vendors to support industrial companies on their trek through operation transformation and the accelerating industrial 4.0.

According to ASRock Industrial, “the need for technology-neutral open-industrial control platforms continues to rise to avoid vendor lock-in when upgrading and scaling distributed control systems.”

ASRock Industrial will join CPLANE.ai and CSI through the COPA partnership to generate O-PAS-informed control systems for high flexibility and efficiency.

Through COPA QuickStart, the bundled systems from multiple vendors and training will allow manufacturers to quickly adopt open control systems.

“Open industrial and process automation systems now make phenomenal shifts towards higher efficiency and profitability with more open, integrated, and secure industrial control architecture that can be applied across industries. As the industrial trend moves toward further openness, ASRock Industrial can greatly collaborate with COPA partners in the creation of an open-process-automation-based system to make the manufacturing companies more efficient and competitive, more than ready for industrial 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT),” says James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial.

For more information, please visit asrockind.com copacontrol.org and cplaneai.com.