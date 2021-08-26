Thin Mini-ITX Board for IoT Applications

Some know Elkhart Lake as a small community in Wisconsin, many associate the name with the new generation of Intel Pentium, Celeron and Atom processors. The Elkhart Lake processor platform was developed specifically by Intel to enable applications in the IoT environment: Intel Programmable Service Engine (PSE) provides integrated IoT functions, remote device management, and also optimizations for real-time computing such as Intel Time Coordinated Computing TCC and Time Sensitive Network, Intel Safety Island provides protection mechanisms as well as functional safety.

The thin mini-ITX mainboard PD10EHI from ICP Germany is equipped with Elkhart Lake processors. Standard power-saving versions are available with Intel Pentium N6415 4-core processor with 6.5 Watt TDP and a 1.2 GHz base clock and 3.0 GHz turbo clock as well as with Intel Celeron N6211 2-core processor also with 6.5 Watt TDP, 1.2 GHz base clock and 3.0GHz turbo clock. Optional Intel Atom processors x6425E, x6245RE and x6427FE are available to meet applications in the extended industrial environment. Two DDR4 SO-DIMM sockets enable all boards to use up to 32GB non-ECC memory with a maximum clock frequency of up to 3200 MHz.

The integrated 10th generation Intel® HD graphics unit offers Tripple Display support at a maximum resolution of 4K. An HDMI port with a resolution of up to 4096x2160 pixels, a display port with a maximum of 4096x2160 pixels and an LVDS port with a Full HD 1920x1200 pixel resolution are available for connecting displays. Optionally, the LVDS port can be replaced by an eDP port with 4096x2160 pixel resolution.

Furthermore, the PD10EHI has two Intel® I211-AT Gigabit LAN, two USB 3.1 (Generation 2), four USB 2.0, two SATA-6G ports, two serial RS-232, one CAN-FD as well as audio MIC-In and LINE-Out interfaces. The MiAPI pin header also provides 10 GPIOs, watchdog, SMBUS, UART and mainboard monitoring functionality. Optionally, the PDH10EHI can be extended by a serial RS-232/422/485 as well as three RS-232 interfaces and a parallel interface.

Furthermore, a PCI Express 3.0 x1, a Mini PCI Express Full Size slot, an M.2 2242/2280/3042/3052 B-Key and an M.2 2230 slot with E-Key are available for expansion. A TPM pin header allows the use of an optional TPM module. The PD10EHI can operate in a voltage range of 8 to 24 volts DC and a temperature range of 0 to 60 °C and meets CE/FCC Class B requirements. Upon customer request, ICP also delivers the PD10EHI as a bundle with industrial RAM and storage medium.

• Thin Mini-ITX Formfaktor

• Intel® Elkhart Lake BGA CPU

• Intel® Pentium® N6415, Celeron® N6211, Atom x6425E, x6425RE, x6427FE

• Max. 32GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Arbeitsspeicher

• Tripple Display Support

• M.2 3052, M.2 2230, PCIe x1, mPCIE

• Intel® GbE Ethernet, USB3.1, HDMI, DP, LVDS/eDP, RS-232

Applications

• Panel PC und Embedded Systeme

• IoT

• Edge Computing

• Kompakte PC Systeme

• Industrie PC Systeme

• Bild-und Videoverarbeitung

For more information, visit ICP Germany.