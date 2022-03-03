Premio Releases Fanless Small Form Factor (SFF) PC

Premio Inc. released the RCO-3000-CFL small form factor pc, adding to its flagship line of RCO fanless computing solutions. Its purpose-built ruggedized hardware is designed to bring computing intelligence into challenging, dynamic environments, closer to the source of data generation.

Premio’s RCO series is hardened to integrate into connected industrial automation control systems. Its rugged design and rich I/O compatibility present durable, scalable industrial IoT compute solutions for ideal processing and connectivity at the rugged edge. System integrators and data acquisition applications can now enable multi-core processing, ultra-low latency responsiveness, workload consolidation, and automation capabilities in a palm-sized form factor for industry 4.0 deployments.

The RCO-3000-CFL Series supports processing, storage technology, and connectivity for more reliable and efficient processing at the rugged edge. The RCO-3000-CFL is designed to be a small form factor (SFF) industrial computer but uses a high-performance socket type processor design. This SFF industrial computer measures in at 7.5” inches in width, 7.7” inches in depth, and 2.3” inches in height, making it compact for an industrial computer that also uses a fanless design.

The industrial-grade fanless design ensures reliability in wide temperatures ( -25C to 60C), wide input voltages (9-48VDC), and resistance to shock (50G) and vibrations (5GRMS).

The solution features a socket type design that can support 35W & 65W high-performance 9th Generation Intel processors. Gigabit wireless speeds, PCIe 3.0 lanes, SATA ports, and ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 provide I/O integration options for transmitting data to and from the device. The SFF PC also supports a single internal 2.5” SATA SSD or HDD in 9mm height and one hot-swappable, tool-less 2.5” SATA SSD or HDD in 7mm height, enabling the system to feed and store mission-critical volumes of data. The ability to hot-swap drives allow users to replace SATA drives. Additional LAN and USB ports are also supported with Premio’s flexible add-on module options: a four port GbE in RJ45/M12 connector, a two port 10GbE RJ45 option, or a four port USB module that enables high-speed connections with low-latency data transmission for advanced industrial applications. Wireless connectivity is possible thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, allowing the device to reliably connect to sensors and network systems throughout a wireless IoT Enterprise.

The RCO-3000-CFL is equipped with Dual External SIM Sockets, providing 4G/LTE connectivity at remote, mobile edge deployments.

