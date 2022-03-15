Embedded Computing Design

March 15, 2022

Press Release

NEXAIOT New Generation Panel PC IPPC1611-C11
Image Provided by NexAIoT

10th Gen Intel Core™-i Panel PC

New 15.6" fanless panel PC IPPC1611-C11 is equipped with  High performance 10th Gen Intel Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 socket type CPU platform, intended for versatile industrial applications. IPPC 1611-C11 has a narrow boarder touch screen and LED backlight LCD panel with 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution. The front panel which adopts flush, narrow boarder design and complies with IP66 standard to makes it perfectly fit in industrial applications.

IPPC1611-C11 contains dual Gigabit Ethernet connectors, one mini-PCIe slot and M.2  slot  to support multiple networks of LAN/WLAN/WWAN (5G). In addition, system provides a PCIeX4 for add-on card expansion.

IPPC1611-C11 can hook 2nd display via  DP++ for dual independent display. One adjustable RS232/422/485 ports with isolation.
 

