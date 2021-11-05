IBASE Launches the IBR215 2.5" SBC Powered by NXP’s Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53 i.MX 8M Plus Processor

Press Release

Photo Courtesy of IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan, August 13, 2021 - IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), a world leading provider of embedded computing systems is pleased to launch the IBR215 2.5-inch single board computer powered by NXP’s quad-core 1.6GHz ARM Cortex®-A53 i.MX 8M Plus processor.

Measuring 105 x 72 mm in a compact footprint, the SBC offers impressive computing performance, advanced multimedia, flexible connectivity and a variety of interfaces, making it ideal for industrial automation, smart home and buildings, smart cities and factories, retail environment, machine learning, and industrial IoT applications.

The IBR215 features multiple display interface (HDMI and dual-channel LVDS), a 5G-compatible M.2 3052 socket, 3GB LPDDR4 system memory, up to 64GB eMMC flash memory, external I/O including one HDMI 2.0a, two USB 3.0, two GbE RJ45, one USB OTG, and an SD socket, as well as internal headers for two I2C and DC power.

Three 2x20 headers on board connect communication and GPIO signals to the IBR215-IO expansion board to provide interfaces for an M.2 E-key socket, an mPCIe socket, one RS232/422/485 port, two USB 3.0, dual-channel LVDS with backlight control, two CAN bus and two MIPI camera serial interface.

The IBR215 has a wide operating temperature range of -40°C~85°C when built with a heat sink or housing with efficient heat dissipation. IBASE offers both Yocto Linux and Android BSP (Board Support Package) to enable customers to easily develop their applications. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.

IB215 FEATURES:

NXP Cortex®-A53, i.MX 8M Plus Quad 1.6GHz processor

3GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC & SD socket

External connectivity for USB, HDMI & Ethernet

Supports M.2 Key-B (3052) for 5G module

3x USB 2.0, 3x USB 3.1, 2x SATA III

Expansion IO board for WiFi/BT, 4G/LTE, LCD, camera, NFC & QR-code functions

More ruggedized and fanless design with IBASE Technology Inc. at ibase.com