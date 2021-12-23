Grantek Powers Industrial IoT Solutions With OnLogic Computers and Integrated Software

Global industrial solutions provider, OnLogic announced systems integrator, Grantek is utilizing OnLogic hardware with integrated software to help their clients achieve operational efficiencies and keep pace with the evolving expectations of modern factories, warehouses, and clean energy production sites.



Grantek leverages OnLogic's partner relationships to deliver industrial hardware with leading Industry 4.0 software pre-loaded. This is designed to eliminate the time and cost associated with receiving, warehousing, imaging software, and shipping to the end install location. As a result, Grantek customers are able to achieve more rapid deployments and incur lower project costs, according to the company.



"Our partnerships with software providers like Inductive Automation, IGEL, and ThinManager allow us to create an integrated solution that's ready to go out of the box," said Mike Walsh, Product Manager at OnLogic. "By extensively verifying compatibility with each system, we're able to combine ease and speed of initial installation with the long term reliability our fanless industrial computers are known for. We're proud to supply solutions to the dedicated team at Grantek."



Grantek has used the OnLogic IGN500 and IGN510 systems, which include Inductive Automation's Ignition Edge software, to enable edge computing in their clients' SCADA environments. OnLogic TM200 thin clients, with ThinManager OS pre-installed, have been utilized to provide industrial virtualization solutions in manufacturing facilities. Recently, Grantek chose the IGEL Ready OnLogic IGL100 to provide a secure and managable thin client solution for one of their clients.



