Francisco Ventures® Announces the QUAM™ Q7 Series, An Embeddable Secure Computer in a Mini-PCIe Form Factor

Press Release

Francisco Ventures® innovative product - QUAM™ Q7 Series, a powerful tiny secure computer, was designed to provide high-level security and attack resilience capabilities on top of embedded systems.

Francisco Ventures®, a cyber security firm specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative technologies, is introducing the new QUAM™ Q7 Series, a state-of-the-art secure computer platform with unique hardware capabilities and exemplary security features, all in a Mini-PCIe form factor and with wide compatibility.

The QUAM™ Series was designed to operate as a complete and isolated hardware based secure computer system, thus making QUAM™ a powerful platform to develop and design sophisticated security applications.

The embeddable QUAM™ Q7 Series integrates a powerful Xilinx® MPSOC Ultrascale+ core for secure, high performance design flexibility and unique protection, combining physical sensors with top-notch security elements. These rich features create a complete, isolated and secure embedded computer in a tiny Mini-PCIe module.

QUAM is a state-of-the-art secured computer in a small Mini PCIE form factor which provides a powerful solution for the most data-sensitive industries. It is an ideal choice for military or industrial systems and for designers needing a low-size and secure platform for their mission-critical applications.

Francisco Ventures® is a company committed to developing state-of-the-art platforms which push the limits of cyber security, engineering, small form factor and low power consumption. In addition to development of secure platforms and engineering expertise, Francisco Ventures® develops innovative products that run on these platforms for both commercial and government applications.

For more information please visit: https://francisco.ventures