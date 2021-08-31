Embedded Computing Design

CONTA-CLIP Introduces Three-Level Terminals With Push-In Connection

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 31, 2021

News

CONTA-CLIP Introduces Three-Level Terminals With Push-In Connection

CONTA-CLIP expands its terminal block range featuring push-in connection for 2.5 mm² cross sections, adding the new PIKD three-level initiator terminals and multi-wire terminals.

Push-in connection allows for easy, time-saving wire insertion without tools. The PIKD line is designed for 500V-rated voltage and 20A-rated current. The terminals can withstand a rated surge voltage of 6kV. They comply with overvoltage category III and pollution degree 3. The compact terminals are 5.1mm wide, 56.2mm high and, depending on the model, 86mm or 102mm long. Their slim, tall housing geometry and wire insertion from the top enable optimized use of the available space in control cabinets.

Various models cover different signal and power distribution scenarios: PE terminals, terminals with vertically connected levels for potential distribution and combined PE, and feed-through terminals. Special shorter versions with a reduced number of contacts are supplied with the same height to enable uniform connection levels in cramped installation situations.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

CONTA-CLIP

400 Apgar Dr
Somerset, NJ 08873
Website
Email
+49 (0) 52 57.98 33-0

More from Taryn

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AAEON Announces an AI Edge Computing System to Speed Up Drive-Thru Services

September 23, 2021

MORE
Debug & Test
Spirent and Qascom Collaborate to Offer Commercially Available OSNMA Simulation Tools

September 23, 2021

MORE
Industrial
NVIDIA Announces New AI Perception Coming to ROS Developers

September 22, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

September 16, 2021

MORE