CONTA-CLIP Introduces Three-Level Terminals With Push-In Connection

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

CONTA-CLIP expands its terminal block range featuring push-in connection for 2.5 mm² cross sections, adding the new PIKD three-level initiator terminals and multi-wire terminals.

Push-in connection allows for easy, time-saving wire insertion without tools. The PIKD line is designed for 500V-rated voltage and 20A-rated current. The terminals can withstand a rated surge voltage of 6kV. They comply with overvoltage category III and pollution degree 3. The compact terminals are 5.1mm wide, 56.2mm high and, depending on the model, 86mm or 102mm long. Their slim, tall housing geometry and wire insertion from the top enable optimized use of the available space in control cabinets.

Various models cover different signal and power distribution scenarios: PE terminals, terminals with vertically connected levels for potential distribution and combined PE, and feed-through terminals. Special shorter versions with a reduced number of contacts are supplied with the same height to enable uniform connection levels in cramped installation situations.