Avalue Launches ARC Series Ruggedized Touch Monitors

Press Release

Image Courtesy of Avalue Technology TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 11 2021 - Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global industrial PC solution provider is pleased to announce its ARC series of ruggedized touch monitors available in 12.1", 15" and 17" screen sizes with 4:3 square ratio, and 10.1", 15.6" and 21.5" screen sizes with a widescreen 16:9 ratio, offering a wide variety of sizes, brightness and resolution options. All monitors feature front IP65 protection and a wide operating temperature range from -10 ºC to 50ºC (option -20 ºC to 70ºC for 12", 15", 17", and -10°C to 60°C for 15.6").

Ideal for industrial, outdoor or public applications

Principally designed for industrial applications such as factory automation interfaces, the Avalue ARC series rugged touch monitors feature die casting front bezels and PCAP coating technology enabling them to withstand harsh operating environments, while also being suitable for work, outdoor or public use-cases such as digital signage, transportation, vending machines, kiosks, ATMs, intercoms and much more.

Bi-Direction WI-FI 6 Interactive Module Integrated

An option of Wi-Fi 6 Interactive Display Module is available for ARC series Monitor, and it can wirelessly transmit a Windows computer screen to ARC display. It can be used for both simultaneous display and extended desktop modes, allowing users to choose their output method to suit their actual needs. While integrate this wireless display module into ARC series touch monitor it makes the display supports bi-directional signal transmission. Users can plug in a keyboard and/or mouse to the module's USB port to operate applications on the computer. The Wi-Fi 6 Interactive Display Module also supports USB webcam connection for video conferencing. With support for touchback control, it allows users to control their computer remotely when the setup is combined with a touch panel equipped screen, which can fulfill the need for interactive wireless screen casting. ARC wireless display can achieve up to 20M distance without cable connection.

In addition, this product allows data transmission either via peer-to-peer (P2P) for one-to-one device connection or via router for one-to-many connection. With support for one-to-many connection, a BOX PC or Panel PC can simultaneously connect to multiple display devices equipped with the Wi-Fi 6 Interactive Display Module units via Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi 6 Interactive Display Module is an ideal product for a wide range of environments where require distribution of content to multiple displays, such as Factory production line, business conference rooms, situation rooms.

Designed to work with many systems

The monitors support multiple input options including D-sub (VGA), HDMI and Display Port, so it can be paired to a wide range of systems. The two powerful 5W speakers built in are designed to be heard even in a noisy ambient environment.

Easy to mount and deploy

Panel mount kits is default bundle with all size of ARC Touch Monitors, to allow fast and easy deployment on a device (cabinet, chassis) or wall. Optional wide voltage input (9~36V DC jack & phoenix connector) allows further deployment flexibility and reduces power supply instability, and consequent system unavailability, if the temperature changes rapidly.

Tailored to meet the need

Avalue offers optional coatings - anti-reflective, anti-glare, anti-fingerprint and anti-UV - to improve the user experience, reinforce the longevity of the touchscreen panel and increase both reliability and accuracy. Touch mode customization is also available, accommodating environments that are wet or when users are expected to interact when wearing gloves.

21.5" ARC touch monitor please see: https://www.avalue.com.tw/products/Panel-PC/Industrial-Display/Rugged-Industrial-Display/ARC-21W00_3108

Visit www.avalue.com.tw for more information on Avalue products, or contact [email protected] to talk to the sales team.

About Avalue Technology

