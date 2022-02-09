Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Joe Liefer, Sr. Product Manager, John Deere

John Deere is pushing the envelope in the farming space.

The company is on the leading edge with technologies like autonomous tractors. From my limited knowledge of the farming industry, that seems like it’s beyond what farmers are asking for. But I’ve clearly been misinformed, as the farmers are way ahead of what I realized, partly thanks to innovations from the likes of John Deere. Hear what they are providing in my interview with Joe Liefer, a Senior Product Manager for Autonomy for John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group (ISG) in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
