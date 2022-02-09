Embedded Executive: Joe Liefer, Sr. Product Manager, John Deere

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

John Deere is pushing the envelope in the farming space.

The company is on the leading edge with technologies like autonomous tractors. From my limited knowledge of the farming industry, that seems like it’s beyond what farmers are asking for. But I’ve clearly been misinformed, as the farmers are way ahead of what I realized, partly thanks to innovations from the likes of John Deere. Hear what they are providing in my interview with Joe Liefer, a Senior Product Manager for Autonomy for John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group (ISG) in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich