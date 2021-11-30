Don’t Deploy a Mainstream Platform For High-Performance Computing Applications, Like Oil and Gas
November 30, 2021
Whitepaper
Designers want and need certain “hooks” built in when deploying platforms that require the highest levels of performance. Such applications include oil and gas, data centers, chemical manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. To understand those needs, an editor from Embedded Computing Design spent some time with Dennis Ting, Wincomm Corp.’s Director of Product Strategy, to understand the specific needs of high-performance computing applications and examines how remote communications can be used for access.
