Embedded Computing Design

TwinCAT 3 Directly Integrates OPC UA Pub/Sub

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 20, 2022

News

TwinCAT 3 Directly Integrates OPC UA Pub/Sub

Beckhoff provides real-time-capable data communication via OPC UA with the new TF6105 function in its universal automation software.

With the TF6105 function, Beckhoff now offers direct integration of OPC UA Pub/Sub communication into the TwinCAT 3 runtime. This capability establishes straightforward and secure machine-to-machine (M2M) and device-to-cloud (D2C) scenarios based on the OPC UA Pub/Sub specification.

With an extension of the OPC UA specification, the publisher/subscriber principle is being introduced into the established and standardized OPC UA communication protocol. Two different transport paths are defined in the specification for data transmission: UDP and MQTT. UDP enables efficient and real-time-capable data exchange in a local network between machines or machine components. Transport via an MQTT message broker primarily, but not exclusively, supports cloud scenarios. 

Beckhoff implemented an initial prototype implementation of the UDP transport path in 2016. Now, the implementation of MQTT adds a second transport path. With the TwinCAT 3 function OPC UA Pub/Sub (TF6105), Beckhoff provides a complete package to configure and connect via OPC UA Pub/Sub UDP and MQTT Publisher and Subscriber directly in TwinCAT 3 software.

For more information, visit Beckhoff.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Beckhoff Automation

Huelshorstweg 20
Website
Email
+ 49 (0) 52 46 / 9 63 - 0

More from Taryn

Categories
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Automotive
Infineon Announces Automotive Dual High-Side Gate Driver with SPI

January 20, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Lauterbach's TRACE32 Supports PikeOS for MPU

January 19, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Knowles Partners with Lucid Hearing to Enable Hearing Aid Premium Audio Performance

December 29, 2021

MORE
Security
Rambus Root of Trust Delivers FIPS 140-2 CMVP Security in Kyocera Multifunction Products

January 13, 2022

MORE