TDK Launches SmartMotion Family With World’s First BalancedGyro Technology

TDK Corporation announced the availability of the InvenSense ICM-45xxx SmartMotion ultra-high-performance (UHP) family of 6-axis MEMS motion sensors.

This family introduces the on-chip self-calibration, industry’s lowest power consumption, and world’s first BalancedGyro (BG) technology. BalancedGyro technology by TDK is the first-of-its-kind gyroscope MEMS architecture that enables vibration rejection and temperature stability performance, which according to the company, is an enhancement never seen before in a consumer gyroscope. Applications such as robotic vacuum cleaners and smartphones can benefit from this technology as they require negligible gyro drift due to temperature and vibration fluctuations.

The ICM-45xxx family also provides a new self-calibration feature that allows sensitivity calibration to be done on-chip, leading to a 10x improvement in lifetime sensor accuracy of the gyroscope. This reduces the overall rotational angle error especially for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) applications that require accurate compensation of the hand rotational error while taking a picture. The self-calibration also saves cost and effort of performing extensive factory calibration for sensitivity error.

Per the company, the ICM-45xxx family offers the world’s lowest power 6-axis motion sensors in relation to the competition. The ICM-45xxx allows the gyroscope to be on 40% of the time more than any IMU in the industry. The product family also introduces an ultra-low power accelerometer mode for low-power wake up applications. Wearables and hearables today require a motion sensor that can detect high intensity workouts, activities, and gestures at the lowest possible power. This requires both the gyroscope and accelerometer to be ON, making the power consumption high. ICM-45xxx bridges this gap by offering the lowest power consumer gyroscope in the industry today.

The ICM-45xxx family comprises of three devices covering a range of consumer segments including smartphones AR, VR, wearables, and robotics. Some of the key high-performance applications enabled by this device include optical image stabilization (OIS), head pose estimation, spatial audio, robotic navigation, and high-intensity activity monitoring. This product family also comes with embedded motion features (APEX) such as Pedometer, Wake on Motion, Freefall, tap detection, and an 8KB of FIFO to allow more intelligence, power savings at a system level all in a 2.5 × 3 × 0.81 mm package.

The InvenSense ICM-45xxx family will be available from multiple distributors in June 2022.

TDK will be introducing the ICM-45xxx family during the 2022 CES Virtual Press Conference.

For more information, visit: https://www.invensense.tdk.com/smartmotion/.

