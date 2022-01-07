TDK Announces Next-Generation SmartRobotics Platform, TDK RoboKit1

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The next-generation robotic development platform enables quick prototyping and development for robotic developers, designers, and enthusiasts, by providing a robust hardware platform accompanied by full ROS1 and ROS2 compliant drivers and software algorithms.

TDK RoboKit1 will be offered both as a stand-alone development platform as well as a full robot reference design. The board will consist of a range of TDK technology, including a 6-axis IMU, capacitive barometric pressure sensor, digital I²S microphone (x4), temperature sensor, embedded motor controller, and magnetometer. Depending on which version of the platform is purchased, the board will also be joined by TDK’s industrial IMU sensor module via flex cables as well as a full robotic chassis and 3D printed casing, allowing all end customers to develop a fully functional robotic reference design.

The TDK RoboKit1 is available to order now through distribution channels worldwide. Availability for shipping is targeted for mid Q1 2022.

TDK will be introducing the TDK RoboKit1 during the 2022 CES Virtual Press Conference

For more information, please visit invensense.tdk.com/robotics/.

Read more of Embedded Computing Design’s CES 2022 coverage at https://www.embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following the @embedded_comp twitter handle.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera