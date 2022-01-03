Embedded Computing Design

Point One Navigation and Quectel Bring Precise Location to Robotics and Agriculture Markets

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

January 03, 2022

Point One Navigation and Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series.

Point One's positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in a module with open-source API.

The LG69T-AM GNSS module features STMicroelectronics' TeseoV dual band L1/L5 positioning receiver platform with 80 tracking and 4 fast acquisition channels compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and NAVIC. The LG69T-AM leverages Point One's RTK and SSR technology for centimeter-level accuracy and ultra-fast convergence time. It is designed for easy integration with minimal e-BOM modification and is well-suited for mass market adoption without the need for an expensive external co-processor. Due to its small package size, light weight, and suitable power consumption, it is ideal for applications such as robotics and precision agriculture.

Embedded in the LG69T-AM is Point One's FusionEngine and its Polaris correction service client. FusionEngine is compatible with standards-based corrections services including those based on RTCM. Polaris is Point One's own GNSS correction service that, according to the company, achieves 10cm absolute accuracy with a coast-to-coast footprint in the USA and coverage across Europe. It offers a variety of connectivity options including delivery over cellular and L-Band. The network is purpose-built for precision agriculture customers and includes advanced anti-jam, interference mitigation, end to end security, and automatic integrity monitoring.

For more information, visit: https://pointonenav.com/lg69t.

