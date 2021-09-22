Embedded Computing Design

PICMG Confirms IoT.1 Firmware Specification for Industrial Sensing

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

September 22, 2021

News

PICMG Confirms IoT.1 Firmware Specification for Industrial Sensing
Image Courtesy of PICMG

PICMG announced the confirmation of IoT.1 specification. IoT.1 focuses on the unique requirements of IoT applications in the industrial automation space.  

The IoT.1 specification defines a firmware interface and low-level data model that provides for vendor-independent configuration of smart sensors and effecters, as well as plug and play interoperability with higher levels of the installation.  

Emerging Industry 4.0 applications require support for sensing and profiled motion control. IoT.1 supports both thanks to the initial work resulting from PICMG based on collaboration with the DMTF organization.  

According to PICMG, it developed IoT.1 to enable the industry more interoperability amongst vendors.

•    Enable sensor vendors to create smart sensors without having to manufacture the control circuitry and/or software 
•    Enable controller suppliers who wish to create smart sensors or smart-sensor components 
•    Enable sensor/effecter integrators to integrate sensors/effecters 
•    To accelerate the uptake of smart-sensor technology through open-specifications 

IoT.1 was developed in collaboration with the following PICMG members: Arroyo Technology, nVent, Triple Ring Technologies, Sandy Systems, PICMG

For more information, please visit PICMG’s website picmg.org

Subscribe
Featured Companies

PICMG

401 Edgewater Place
Wakefield, MA 01880
Website
Email
1-781-246-9318

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Healthcare
ABB Introduces Rectifier Designed for Medical Applications

September 22, 2021

MORE
Industrial
NVIDIA Announces New AI Perception Coming to ROS Developers

September 22, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Spirent Report: 5G Race Accelerates, Driving Service Providers Into 5G

September 9, 2021

MORE
Processing
Cadence Accelerates Intelligent SoC Development with Comprehensive On-Device Tensilica AI Platform

September 13, 2021

MORE