Mitsubishi Electric Releases CNC Offset Manager Software

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

The software allows users to remotely connect with their Mitsubishi Electric CNC machine to manually change or automate offsets.

Mitsubishi Electric is announcing the release of its CNC Offset Manager software for remote modification of computerized numerical control (CNC) tool and work offsets. With the push towards automation and central control, machining facilities are searching for more efficient ways to manage their CNC machines. The software can introduce increased efficiency in multiple ways: for instance, it allows one operator to manage more machines, speeding up machine setup and tool wear changes; or adjusts for parts out of tolerance, as well as centralizing this work so operators don’t need to move between machines or into robot cells. CNC Offset Manager is thus geared toward production managers and supervisors on factory floors across various industries, as well as towards CNC automation software companies.

CNC Offset Manager runs on Windows® and is networked to the Mitsubishi Electric CNC via Ethernet. It also has a feature that allows other automation software or systems to interface with the CNC to fully automate the offset management process or make the changes from a central cell-management software. This allows software companies to interface their software with Mitsubishi Electric CNC for automation and remote offset management, and allows manufacturers with CNC equipment to automate their machine-tending CNC cells and testing or measuring equipment, or centralize the offset management operation so operators and floor workers can work more efficiently.

