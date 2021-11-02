Embedded Computing Design

Cogniteam Releases Nimbus to Reduce Robotic Time to Market

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

November 02, 2021

News

Cogniteam released its Nimbus operating system to offer developers a drag n' drop experience to enable the integration of spatial awareness tools, obstacle identification, navigation systems, cameras, LiDar, and more.
 

To help fast-track the robotic revolution and allow greater access to their insights, Cogniteam developed Nimbus, a high-level operating system that delivers a suitable user experience from development to deployment. Now, as hardware engineers develop the physical aspects of the robots, they can upload the blueprints into Nimbus and allow software teams to program the robot in a simulated environment.

 Nimbus offers pre-developed drivers and software packages in a drag n' drop environment, making it ideal to incorporate advanced sensors and complicated features. It also integrates with the open-source Robotic Operating System (ROS) and other 3rd party resources. 

According to the company, Nimbus has already helped beta test companies reduce the development time and reach the market in a fraction of the time, shifting from today's development cycle of 6 years to only 1.5 years. This platform has been adopted by partners such as AAEON and Adlink.

For more information, visit: https://www.cogniteam.com

Featured Companies

Cogniteam

18 HaSivim
Petach Tikva,
Website
Email
+972-3-7266983

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

