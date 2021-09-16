Automation24 Now Offers Endress+Hauser Process Control Measurement Devices

Endress+Hauser process instruments and components deliver accuracy, allowing plant operators in industries like food and beverage, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical to reduce operating costs and enhance the quality of their end products.

Highlights from this product offering include:

Cerabar pressure transducers and transmitters

Ceraphant pressure switches

Picomag and Promag flowmeters

Minicap capacitive level detectors

Prosonic ultrasonic level detectors

TH Series thermometers

Ecograph data loggers

RIA 14/15/16 loop-powered process indicators

Measuring devices for hazardous areas and other demanding applications

For more information, visit Automation24 and Endress+Hauser.