Automation24 Now Offers Endress+Hauser Process Control Measurement Devices

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

September 16, 2021

News

Endress+Hauser process instruments and components deliver accuracy, allowing plant operators in industries like food and beverage, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical to reduce operating costs and enhance the quality of their end products.

Highlights from this product offering include:

  • Cerabar pressure transducers and transmitters
  • Ceraphant pressure switches
  • Picomag and Promag flowmeters
  • Minicap capacitive level detectors
  • Prosonic ultrasonic level detectors
  • TH Series thermometers
  • Ecograph data loggers
  • RIA 14/15/16 loop-powered process indicators
  • Measuring devices for hazardous areas and other demanding applications

For more information, visit Automation24 and Endress+Hauser.

Featured Companies

Automation24

3600 Horizon Drive
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Website
Email
+1 800 250 6772

Endress+Hauser

4153 Reinach BL
Website
Email
+41 61 715 7700

Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Debug & Test
