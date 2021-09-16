Automation24 Now Offers Endress+Hauser Process Control Measurement Devices
September 16, 2021
News
Endress+Hauser process instruments and components deliver accuracy, allowing plant operators in industries like food and beverage, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical to reduce operating costs and enhance the quality of their end products.
Highlights from this product offering include:
- Cerabar pressure transducers and transmitters
- Ceraphant pressure switches
- Picomag and Promag flowmeters
- Minicap capacitive level detectors
- Prosonic ultrasonic level detectors
- TH Series thermometers
- Ecograph data loggers
- RIA 14/15/16 loop-powered process indicators
- Measuring devices for hazardous areas and other demanding applications
For more information, visit Automation24 and Endress+Hauser.