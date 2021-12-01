ADLINK Releases its First SMARC Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

The LEC-RB5 SMARC module provides on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, support for up to 6 cameras, and low power consumption. It can power robots and drones in consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial, and logistics sectors.

ADLINK Technology Inc. released the LEC-RB5 SMARC module – its first SMARC AI-on-Module based on a Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. processor. The Qualcomm QRB5165 processor is designed for robotics and drones applications and integrates several IoT technologies in a single solution.

“The ADLINK LEC-RB5 SMARC module will support the proliferation of 5G in robotics and intelligent systems,” said Dev Singh, Senior Director, Business Development and General Manager of Robotics, Drones and Intelligent Machines, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

For robotics and autonomous robot solution providers, the LEC-RB5 SMARC module provides the capability to build powerful robots for use in harsh industrial conditions and in temperatures that range from -30° to +85°C. The LEC-RB5 SMARC module features:

Qualcomm® Kryo™ 585 CPU (8x Arm Cortex-A77 cores)

Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator (HTA) running up to 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS)

Six cameras support: MIPI CSI cameras CSI0 (2 lanes) and CSI1 (4 lanes)

Low power consumption: < 12 W

82 x 50 mm small size form factor

The LEC-RB5 is part of ADLINK’s portfolio of SMARC form factors that support both ARM and x86 designs. The module provides enhancements for computer vision (CV) applications with reduced latencies for real time image processing decisions, freeing up capacity for other critical AI applications while delivering mobile-optimized CV experiences.

