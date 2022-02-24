10 Properties of Secure Embedded Systems

Whitepaper

When attacking an embedded system, it takes only one vulnerability to lead to an exploit. When tasked with securing an embedded system, you (the defender) must be prepared to protect against every possible vulnerability. Overlook a single opening and the attacker may find it, take control, steal your secrets, and create an exploit for others to use anytime, anywhere.

Worse yet, that same attacker may use an initial compromised device to pivot from one exploited subsystem to another, causing further damage to your network, mission, and reputation.

This white paper covers the most important security design principles that, if adhered to, give you a fighting chance against any attacker who seeks to gain unauthorized access, reverse engineer, steal sensitive information, or otherwise tamper with your embedded system.

The beauty of these 10 principles is that they can be layered together into a cohesive set of countermeasures that achieve a multiplicative effect, making device exploitation significantly difficult and costly for the attacker.