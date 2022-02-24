Embedded Computing Design

10 Properties of Secure Embedded Systems

February 24, 2022

Whitepaper


10 Properties of Secure Embedded SystemsWhen attacking an embedded system, it takes only one vulnerability to lead to an exploit. When tasked with securing an embedded system, you (the defender) must be prepared to protect against every possible vulnerability. Overlook a single opening and the attacker may find it, take control, steal your secrets, and create an exploit for others to use anytime, anywhere.

Worse yet, that same attacker may use an initial compromised device to pivot from one exploited subsystem to another, causing further damage to your network, mission, and reputation.

This white paper covers the most important security design principles that, if adhered to, give you a fighting chance against any attacker who seeks to gain unauthorized access, reverse engineer, steal sensitive information, or otherwise tamper with your embedded system.

The beauty of these 10 principles is that they can be layered together into a cohesive set of countermeasures that achieve a multiplicative effect, making device exploitation significantly difficult and costly for the attacker.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Featured Companies

Wind River

Automotive
NXP Launches S32G Vehicle Integration Platform to Help Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Development

February 23, 2022

MORE
Consumer
TDK Expands SmartSound Family of Performance MEMS Microphones

January 28, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
AdaCore Launches GNAT Dynamic Analysis Suite

February 23, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Dell Technologies Telecom Solutions Simplify and Accelerate Modern, Open Network Deployments

February 24, 2022

MORE